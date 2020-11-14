Backstage News On Chelsea Green’s WWE SmackDown Debut and Original Plans

As PWMania.com previously reported, Chelsea Green made her WWE main roster debut on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, but her first night on the blue brand ended in an injury and now must undergo surgery.

PWMania.com has learned that Green’s injury caused no chance on the outcome of the fatal four-way match, she was never schedule to win the bout.

A tenured member of the creative team revealed that Liv Morgan was slated to win that match and she did. There was no call to change anything in the ring after Green was injured.

When pressed why WWE would debut Green like this and then book her to lose, typical response was given. We were told that this situation is “another example of how awful the creative is under Bruce Prichard.” There is “no effort to get people over, just bodies to fill TV time.”

It’s unclear when Green will be healed up and ready to return. Her injury will require surgery and we’ll need to wait for her to get another opportunity once she has recovered.

Green’s boyfriend, Matt Cardona commented on the injury, which you can check out at this link.

(Source: Ringsidenews)