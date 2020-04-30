Backstage News On Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends

Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends are being heavily praised for their work backstage at the most recent set of AEW Dynamite tapings.

Jericho did all of his commentary work off the top of his head with less than 24 hours notice, according to Pwinsider. He did commentary for nearly 7 hours straight and also put together several vignettes for the Inner Circle.

Orange Cassidy and The Best Friends competed in the ring four times over a 24 hour period. All of the talents involved at the TV tapings put in a ton of work on very short notice. Many of them also helped to build the Dynamite set at the One Fall Power Factory Gym in Norcross, Georgia.