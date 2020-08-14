Backstage News On Chris Jericho’s AEW Status With Upcoming Fozzy Tour

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Fozzy will be going on a United States tour from October 3 to November 22. As of this writing, there are no tour dates that take place on Tuesdays or Wednesdays.

That would usually mean Chris Jericho would be able to appear on AEW Dynamite each week. The problem is AEW has a different schedule now as they tape on Wednesdays and Thursdays every other week. Prior to the pandemic hitting, Jericho would fly in to Jacksonville, FL on Tuesday and then appear on Dynamite on Wednesday. He would then fly back out on Thursday.