Backstage News On Christian Cage’s Failed AEW World Title Cash-In Attempt

After several failed attempts to cash in his Casino Gauntlet contract, Christian Cage finally seized his opportunity during the AEW Revolution 2025 main event.

The original AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Adam “Cope” Copeland took a shocking turn when Cage inserted himself, turning it into a three-way match. However, despite the added chaos, Cage fell short, as Moxley capitalized and choked him out to retain the AEW World Title.

Following the show, some fans criticized AEW’s decision to have the Moxley vs. Cope match as the main event, as well as Moxley retaining the championship.

According to Fightful Select, however, AEW always planned for the AEW World Title match to close the show. Additionally, the idea for Cage’s cash-in was pitched to him earlier in the week as part of the final build to Revolution.

“AEW Revolution show ender was pitched to Christian Cage this week.”

Cage had earned his Casino Gauntlet contract by winning the Casino Gauntlet at All In 2024, making him eligible for a title shot at any time. However, with Moxley still reigning as AEW World Champion, Cage’s quest for gold remains unfulfilled.