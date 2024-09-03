Backstage News On CM Punk Defeating Drew McIntyre At WWE Bash In Berlin

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match was one of the main events on the WWE Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event card at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany.

This was the second match in their feud, which began earlier this year after McIntyre gave a nasty heel promo and attacked Punk. Since then, Punk has cheated McIntyre out of the World Heavyweight Championship three times.

McIntyre went over Punk at SummerSlam, with Seth Rollins serving as the special guest referee, while Punk was focused on retrieving his beloved bracelet. On Monday’s Raw, McIntyre laid out Punk in what appeared to be an injury angle, effectively writing him off television.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that WWE felt Punk needed a big win at Bash in Berlin because he had not won a PLE match in WWE since his return in November.

Meltzer explained, “Punk made him tap out. He gave him four GTSs. He touched all four corners without the other guy touching the corner behind him. They did tease that earlier in the match. The mentality is Punk had not had a big win. He had been in the company since November, and they just felt he needed a massive win because he’s a massive star. They felt that Drew can handle it, and Drew was going to get his heat back two days later.”

