Backstage News on CM Punk Potentially Heading Back to WWE

After what occurred at AEW All Out, where CM Punk criticized Colt Cabana, Hangman Adam Page, and the AEW EVPs in front of the media, it appears more likely that CM Punk will be leaving AEW. He was later involved in a backstage brawl with Kenny Omega, Ace Steel, and The Young Bucks.

As previously reported, AEW is in discussions with Punk about the future, but it is currently unlikely that he will return to the promotion. AEW is also in negotiations with Punk to buy him out of his contract, with the only obstacle being the non-compete clause.

Since AEW desires a non-compete clause in the buy-out, it is believed that WWE could be interested in bringing Punk back, as no other promotion could afford what Punk was earning in AEW.

Following the brawl, Fightful Select reported that the majority of AEW wrestlers felt that “realistically he can’t expect to be back” and that they won’t work in a locker room with him again unless massive amends are made for how the night made the company look in general.

According to WWE sources, the company would not have brought CM Punk back after the altercation. FOX pushed WWE to speak with Punk prior to his signing with AEW, as he had previously worked on WWE Backstage on FS1.

The report stated, “the line of thinking presented to us under the Triple H regime is that the right situation, right money and right creative can leave the door open for “anything within reason.”

One person said, “Triple H wants to be a success and make compelling programming more than anything. CM Punk back in WWE is compelling programming, but I can’t see it being a full-time deal like what he has in AEW, because of exactly what happened in AEW. That’s even if he as interest. If he gets a buyout he may not need to work again.”