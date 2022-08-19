Backstage News on CM Punk – Tony Khan Meeting and Punk’s Attitude Before Dynamite

Wade Keller confirmed the rumors about the tension between CM Punk and Hangman Adam Page during a PWTorch.com VIP audio show.

Keller stated that Punk going into business for himself is accurate, but some AEW employees think that this scenario might eventually become the subject of a storyline.

Keller said, “Somebody I talked to today [said] that the wrestlers in general do not feel like it is beyond Tony Khan and others to do another worked-shoot type thing. And he just said [that] he didn’t think that was the case here.” Keller continued, “But he said just keep that in the back of your mind that even if there is a beef, they might think, ‘hey, let’s amplify this. Let’s turn this into a thing.’ And so he was sort of like, let’s see how things play out once we understand why the Punk-Moxley match was put on early, and all that. Let’s see how this plays out because it might turn out like yeah, there was something there but then they extended and amplified it beyond the point of resolution because they thought it would be believable and create a buzz.”

Keller also discussed Punk’s behavior at Dynamite backstage. According to Fightful, there was a discussion about Punk’s potential absence from the show. Advertising for Punk’s Dynamite didn’t start until shortly after 7 o’clock eastern time.

Keller said, “I can report that Tony Khan went into Punk’s locker room and spent a decent amount of time with him one on one [Wednesday] afternoon. I can also report that Punk did not seem agitated or distracted or not his usual self right before Dynamite started. It didn’t seem like anything was on his mind or that it was a stressful day or anything like that. He was totally going through the normal motions. So there’s just a couple contextual things there.”

Colt Cabana being removed from Dark Order and nearly being fired by the company before being moved to ROH, according to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, is the cause of the backstage drama among some of the top guys. The removal of Colt Cabana from AEW TV is a significant factor in the tension between CM Punk and Hangman Page. Click here to read more on a huge amount backstage drama among top stars in AEW.

