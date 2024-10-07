Backstage News On CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre’s WWE Hell In A Cell Match

WWE began Bad Blood with a bang with the Hell in a Cell match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, the first bout on the event. Punk finished by putting beads in Drew’s mouth and hitting the GTS with a chain to win.

Their feud started in January, after Punk was injured during the Men’s Royal Rumble bout in a move involving McIntyre. They wrestled a singles bout at SummerSlam, and Punk defeated McIntyre. At Bash in Berlin, McIntyre defeated Punk in a strap match.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McIntyre was injured and required 16 staples to treat a wound on the top of his head caused by a shot from a toolbox.

According to PWInsider.com, the two stars restored a sense of danger and ferocity to cage fights that had been absent for years.

Punk’s collapse in the aisleway following the match was simply part of his promotion of the bout’s repercussions.