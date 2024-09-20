Backstage News On CM Punk’s Appearance On Tuesday’s WWE NXT

Top WWE star “The Best In The World” CM Punk made an appearance on this past Tuesday night’s episode of NXT and took part in more than one segment, including a segment to promote the NXT Women’s Title Match on the CW premiere between NXT Women’s Champion “The Prodigy” Roxanne Perez and international sensation Giulia.

Fightful Select reports that the segment between Punk, Perez and Giulia ran longer than it was supposed to based on what was listed in the internal run sheet for the show, but there is no word on exactly how long it went over.

Punk, who is set to appear on the CW debut of NXT from his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, October 1st, stuck around following last Tuesday’s episode and spent about 30 minutes with the fans.