Backstage News On CM Punk’s Contract With WWE

Fans were buzzing about CM Punk reportedly attempting to restructure his WWE contract following his return to WWE in November at the Survivor Series PLE.

WWE had to change plans for Punk, who was supposed to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Punk was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a torn triceps, and he has since joined a program with Drew McIntyre, in which he has stripped the fellow former WWE Champion of the title three times.

Ibou of WrestlePurists first reported that Punk is attempting to restructure his contract. He also stated that he believes Punk is currently on a three-year deal.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that Punk’s short-term contract is about to expire, and the two sides are working on an extension. The current deal allows for rollovers, so there is no deadline for completing a new deal.

Meltzer said, “So there’s the story going around about CM Punk renegotiating his contract. It’s really overblown. What happened when CM Punk came in, they had a short-term deal which is expiring now. Now there are rollovers in the deal, so there’s not a hurry that they have to sign him because the deal goes longer. But they knew all along that right around now would be when they would be renegotiating any deals…It was kind of known that that was going to happen now. Everyone is getting along fine. There’s nothing wrong with it or anything like that. It’s a story, but it’s not a story that everybody thinks it is….they’re just hammering down the terms that everyone knew they were going to do at a certain point…..basically get everyone back on the page because they both know where they want to be. Hopefully, [he] doesn’t get hurt again, obviously. But he’s in a good position.”

