Backstage News On CM Punk’s Status For WWE Crown Jewel

It is unlikely that fans will witness CM Punk compete in the WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia next month.

On Monday’s Raw, Punk announced that he would take a break and questioned whether he would return before facing Seth Rollins. Punk recently concluded a trilogy feud with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood.

Years ago, Punk tweeted at The Miz, telling him to suck a “blood money-covered d*ck in Saudi Arabia.” Saudi Arabia has previously been known to pay a lot of money for certain wrestlers like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, and even Shawn Michaels, who came out of retirement for one match.

Punk and The Miz reconciled during Punk’s visit to WWE Raw last year, before being asked to leave the arena. Earlier this year, Punk did not attend the WWE King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in the country.

Fightful Select reports that CM Punk is not expected to work at Crown Jewel. On Tuesday night, he traveled with the WWE NXT talent and was present backstage at the St. Louis show.