Backstage News On CM Punk’s WWE Status

CM Punk has announced his intention to take a break from WWE, but he will not be gone for long.

On Monday’s Raw, Punk announced that he would take a break and questioned whether he would return before facing Seth Rollins. Punk recently concluded a trilogy feud with Drew McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell at Bad Blood.

As previously reported by Fightful, Punk is not expected to work the upcoming WWE Crown Jewel PLE in Saudi Arabia next month.

According to WrestleVotes, Punk is scheduled to compete in the Survivor Series. However, no other details, including his opponent, were revealed, despite the fact that Rollins is the front-runner among fans speculating on who it could be.

Last month, Punk teased going after Gunther and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE Survivor Series: WarGames takes place on Saturday, November 30, 2024, at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.