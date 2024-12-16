Backstage News On Cody Rhodes – Kevin Owens Saturday Night’s Main Event Angle

As PWMania.com previously reported, this past Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special saw “The Prize Fighter,” Kevin Owens, lose to Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in their championship main event match. Owens then returned to the ring and hit a package piledriver on Rhodes. He got into an altercation with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque as he returned to the back.

According to Fightful Select, the decision to do the angle was made to protect the result from Saturday night’s show from being spoiled.

WWE also did a double taping of SmackDown on Friday so the talent could have their holiday break, which meant Owens and Rhodes couldn’t film anything in front of the crowd, or it would give away the result of the SNME special.

The report noted that the post-show attack angle allowed WWE to tape the show without Rhodes and Owens, and the plan for this weekend is to air the attack on SmackDown and have Owens do a backstage segment. WWE has since given an update on The American Nightmare, saying he was diagnosed with axial compression of the cervical spine as well as a cervical strain with spasm.