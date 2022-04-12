Backstage News On Cody Rhodes’ Promo From RAW After WrestleMania 38

After making his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes opened the April 4th 2022 edition of RAW and cut a promo about wanting to win the WWE Title for his father Dusty.

Cody’s promo was originally going to close the show, according to Fightful Select, “On Monday, the Cody Rhodes segment was scripted to go on last, even appearing internally as such until about a little after 7 PM EST. We weren’t told a reason the Cody and [Roman] Reigns segments were flipped.”

Another interesting note about the script for RAW last week. There were two choices for end of Cody’s return segment, ‘Seth Rollins extends his hand for a handshake,’ and ‘Cody, without hesitation, Shakes Seth’s hand,’ according to Ringsidenews. Rhodes ended up extending his hand without hesitation.”