Fightful Select reports that a planned backstage segment between R-Truth and Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was cut from last week’s episode of Smackdown.

Friday’s SmackDown saw Rhodes cut a promo addressing John Cena’s heel turn on him at Elimination Chamber.

There’s no word yet on why the segment was cut, although speculation backstage in the company is that it could have been due to the seriousness of the promo Rhodes’ delivered.