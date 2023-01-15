Backstage News on Cody Rhodes Training For His WWE Return

WWE began hyping Cody Rhodes’ return from injury with a multi-part video series, as seen on the January 2nd, 2023 edition of WWE RAW.

Sources familiar with the situation have confirmed to Fightful Select that not only is Rhodes preparing for his return, but he’s been at the WWE Performance Center to prepare.

Members of Rhodes’s family and team were seen at the Performance Center in late December, along with Rhodes himself and his big bus.

It was also noted that Rhodes personally chose NXT stars Joe Gacy and Carmelo Hayes to assist him with his in-ring training. Rhodes is the current betting favorite to win the 2023 men’s Royal Rumble match, according to BetOnline.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rhodes is featured in the 2023 Royal Rumble poster. Click here to see it.