Backstage News On Contract Status Of The Outrunners With AEW/ROH

According to Fightful Select, The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum) are under contract with AEW/ROH despite the duo not being given the proper acknowledgment or graphic that they are “all elite.”

There is no word on when Floyd and Magnum signed their contracts with the company or any other details about their deals, but they have become one of the most popular teams in all of AEW/ROH in recent weeks.

Floyd and Magnum made their AEW debut on Dark Elevation in September 2021 against The Butcher and The Blade.

AEW has reportedly been very happy with the team’s live reactions and recent reception, and their push is expected to continue.