Backstage News On Corey Graves Joining WWE NXT’s Commentary Team

As PWMania.com previously reported, Corey Graves rejoined the WWE NXT commentary team during this past Tuesday night’s NXT New Year’s Evil special.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Graves will be on NXT’s commentary team until the upcoming football season when he’s expected to rejoin the main roster commentary team. Despite Graves being the WWE’s best color commentator, the company wanted the star power that Pat McAfee brings to the table for RAW. Meltzer then stated that the WWE’s choice of Wade Barrett over Graves for SmackDown is interesting, but that was the choice they made.

Meltzer said, “He’s going to be off [the main roster] until football season, then he’ll come back.”