Backstage News On Corey Graves’ WWE Status

After a brief absence, Corey Graves returned to commentary on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, following his recent controversial remarks on social media. Graves had previously tweeted about his frustrations with being moved to NXT, claiming he was told he wasn’t “famous enough” for a spot on Raw or SmackDown.

Graves expressed his discontent in a tweet:

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you’re no longer physically able to pursue your dream. Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent’ and being pretty fucking awesome at it. And then, when it’s time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you’re not famous enough for your own job. Just in case you’ve wondered where I’ve been.”

The tweet sparked speculation about his future in WWE, with many interpreting it as a sign of unhappiness about his current position.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Graves still has two years left on his WWE contract. Meltzer noted, “He wasn’t looking to leave the company even though many in the company viewed his tweets as that.” This clarification suggests that while Graves is unhappy with the move, he has no plans to depart WWE for now.