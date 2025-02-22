Backstage News On Creative Differences Between Ricky Saints And AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE NXT star Ricky Saints noted that he wasn’t sure what led to his exit from AEW, although he claimed that certain veterans interfered with his creative process.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that when it comes to booking in AEW, Tony Khan has the final say despite there being input from others such as Bryan Danielson, Dax Harwood, QT Marshall, Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho. The report also noted that Khan believed Saints was going to leave AEW anyway due to his connection with Cody Rhodes.

The report also stated that when it comes to Khan, if he believes someone is leaving the company and they won’t negotiate new deals, he won’t use them anymore. There were creative plans for Saints when he had a stinger, which didn’t happen. While multiple sources have said he turned it down, he denied doing so.