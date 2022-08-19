Backstage News on Current Plans for AEW All Out

Many fans believe that CM Punk and Jon Moxley would fight for the AEW World Heavyweight and Interim World Titles at the All Out pay-per-view on September 4 in Chicago.

On the Quake by the Lake special episode of Dynamite from last week, Punk made a comeback to face off against Moxley. The two stars got into a confrontation this week and then started fighting. But AEW revealed the unification match would air on Dynamite the following week.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk and Moxley’s unification match for All Out is still on the schedule.

Meltzer wrote, “currently, the 9/4 All Out PPV has C.M. Punk vs. Jon Moxley for both belts (this is not announced and not 100 percent, but it is being talked about as the current plan and there doesn’t appear to be a backup plan).”

To set up the rematch at All Out, it appears that AEW will conduct a time limit draw or a rare no contest.

WWE will hold the Worlds Collide event, where NXT and NXT UK talent will compete against one another, on the same day as All Out, as was previously reported. However, with a 4 pm EST start time, it should be over by the time the All Out main card starts.