Backstage News On Current Plans For An Edge vs. Randy Orton Trilogy

WWE is planning to do an Edge vs. Randy Orton “I Quit” match as the final match of a trilogy, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

WWE already had plans for the Edge vs. Orton trilogy to continue at SummerSlam this year, but that was before Edge suffered the triceps injury and the match will now likely take place at WrestleMania 37.

Edge’s last match for the company was labelled “The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever” and took place at Backlash.

Regarding plans for Orton, a match with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been rumored for SummerSlam on August 23. The Observer reports that this match is still scheduled as of this past week, as the SummerSlam main event. There have been rumors of Orton winning the title and going on to face Edge, but that seems unlikely for a number of reasons.

Edge is expected to be back in action in time for the WrestleMania 37 Season build.

WrestleMania 37 is currently scheduled to take place on March 28, 2021, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.