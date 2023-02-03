Backstage News on Current Plans for Ronda Rousey at WWE WrestleMania 39

Over the last two months, WWE has made several changes to Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 plans.

As PWMania.com previously reported, plans for a match between Rousey and Becky Lynch were scrapped, because WWE had other plans for the former UFC star. WWE had planned to have Rousey defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania as late as December 30.

Charlotte Flair returned to SmackDown that day to defeat Rousey for the title. Flair has since confirmed that she learned she had won the title when she arrived at the arena for the show that night.

Flair will now defend her championship against Ripley, while Rousey has since taken a break from WWE TV.

According to Dave Meltzer’s latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rousey and Shayna Baszler are currently scheduled to challenge IYO Sky and Dakota Kair for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

This is one of Mania’s “locked in matches” at the moment. It’s not clear when Rousey will return to television.