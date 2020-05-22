Backstage News On Current Plans For Shayna Baszler, Jim Cornette Blasts Lio Rush

– As PWMania.com previously reported, Shayna Baszler was originally planned to win the 2020 Money in the Bank ladder match. The current belief is that Nia Jax will feud with RAW Women’s Champion Asuka first and then Baszler will be the next in line to face Asuka. Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co noted the following:

“I was told that Baszler will eventually move into the title picture this year but [Vince] McMahon is still not 100 percent sold on her as a top heel.”

– Former WWE star Lio Rush was critical of Jim Cornette on Twitter and Cornette responded: