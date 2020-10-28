Backstage News On Current Plans For WWE Survivor Series

WWE’s next pay-per-view is Survivor Series on November 22nd, and the company is putting the matches together. We do know about a couple of things they have nailed down.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre was originally penciled in to win at Hell in a Cell, however, WWE changed that finish around. McIntyre will now scheduled to be Captain of Team Raw at Survivor Series.

Otis and Tucker might not get the singles match that people are hoping for right away, but a Survivor Series showdown between the former Heavy Machinery members is now part of the plan, RingsideNews reports. They will be on opposing sides during the Raw vs SmackDown match at Survivor Series.

WWE has a lot of time before the November 22nd event rolls around. There are also a ton of things that can derail plans, and that has happened in the last few months. As of this writing, they are still getting things together and putting pieces in place for Survivor Series. Keep in mind that plans can always change in WWE.