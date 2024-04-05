Backstage News On Damage CTRL’s Booking And Breakup

Fightful Select reports that the eventual breakup of Damage CTRL has been in the works for quite some time now, even dating back to when Charlotte Flair was still in the storylines and actively competing in the ring.

There were rumors in the past about Sasha Banks possibly helping Bayley out with Damage CTRL, but that was never the initial plan.

Flair was always the person who was set to assist The Role Model; however, her injury changed things.

Moné signing with WWE could have had some effect on the plans, but it wouldn’t have had a major impact on the creative direction.