Backstage News On Daniel Bryan Working As A Member Of The WWE Creative Team

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE brought Daniel Bryan on as a member of the SmackDown creative team, which he is taking very seriously.

Bryan loves the pro wrestling business, and he has spoken out in interviews about how the company needs to cultivate new stars. He is doing everything he can within WWE to make that happen.

PWMania.com previously reported what Bryan and Edge were doing for the writing teams when they were hired in September.

Bryan has been going above and beyond to help Superstars backstage. He sees talent in the Gorilla Position to give advice, and he is also learning how things work backstage.

A tenured member of the creative team revealed that Daniel Bryan is “learning the skill set on the headsets” and he is interacting with talent, according to Ringsidenews. He is also “listening to Vince [McMahon] to learn how Vince produces the show.”

Bryan openly stated that this run with WWE will likely be his final full-time stint with the company. That’s not to say he won’t find himself as a vital part of the company’s backstage creative process. He is already making big headway in that regard and receiving a lot of respect in the process.