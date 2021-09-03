Backstage News On Daniel Bryan’s AEW Debut, Jim Ross’ Future, Andrade vs. PAC

Here are some AEW news items via Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com and this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

* According to Meltzer, “multiple sources” have said that Daniel Bryan’s AEW debut is scheduled for All Out. Meltzer added that if it doesn’t happen, “it would be a change in plans.” AEW has not confirmed anything but none of the reports regarding Bryan have been denied either. Meltzer added that the plan was always for Bryan to debut in September at either All Out or the upcoming Dynamite episode in New York City.

* As previously noted, Andrade vs. PAC was pulled from All Out. Meltzer noted how F4WOnline.com was told the previous day that one of the undercard matches matches was off due to a “health situation” with one of the wrestlers. Meltzer wrote the following:

“It is likely the two reports are related because travel issues being known days ahead would seem to point to those issues and obviously a pure travel issue is not going to keep someone off a PPV unless it’s something that happens at the last minute, and even so, they are going to have people in town for this show shooting angles days ahead of time.”

* Jim Ross’ AEW contract reportedly expires at the end of the year. Meltzer brought up how several people signed a three-year contract in 2019 when AEW launched but a fourth year option could be picked up.