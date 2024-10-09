Backstage News On Daniel Garcia Re-Signing With AEW

Daniel Garcia is staying in AEW, as revealed in a promo segment on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Garcia returned to the show after an absence and discussed his future with AEW. He stated that the best move for him is neither the easiest nor the most popular. He stated that he would remain where the best wrestlers are, AEW.

Garcia also stated that this version of himself will not cry or complain when he loses a match because this is the version that will change everything. He called out everyone in AEW who currently has gold.

Garcia’s contract was set to expire this month, prompting strong interest from both AEW and WWE. He had not been seen since he defeated MJF at All Out. Garcia had laid out MJF after the fight.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Garcia signed a new contract with AEW earlier this week. No other information was provided.