Fightful Select reports that Deonna Purrazzo’s contract with TNA/IMPACT Wrestling is set to expire at the start of 2024. She is not expected to re-sign with the company, instead The Virtuosa intends to explore her free agency.

It’s unclear if the relationship between Purrazzo and IMPACT is still strong and if the door for her to return to the company is open.

Purrazzo, who is a three-time Knockouts World Champion, also competed for promotions like WWE, AEW, AAA, Stardom, and ROH.