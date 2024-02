Fightful Select reports that WWE NXT star Dijak will see his contract with the company expire in June of 2024.

There is no word yet on his future with WWE, or if he wants to sign with another promotion such as AEW, TNA or NJPW. Updates will be provided once it becomes available.

Dijak has been with WWE since 2017, where he had a short run on the main roster as T-BAR as part of RETRIBUTION. He has since worked under the NXT brand and has been one of the brand’s top stars.