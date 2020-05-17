Backstage News On Drew Gulak’s WWE Release

As previously reported, Drew Gulak is no longer with WWE and the belief is that his contract expired. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, Gulak asked for more money and WWE turned him down. WWE is reportedly not giving raises to talents right now due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several wrestlers have publicly commented on Gulak’s departure and have shown him support:

If it wasn’t for @DrewGulak there’d be no Joey Janela, certainly elevated my game and elevated me up the ladder of independent wrestling… looking forward to see what he does after this corona bullshit…. — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) May 17, 2020