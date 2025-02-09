Backstage News On Drew McIntyre And LA Knight Following Royal Rumble Incident

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre stormed out of the Royal Rumble after his elimination, visibly frustrated with something that had occurred in the match. The issue was believed to be with LA Knight, as McIntyre was reportedly upset about a wrestler prioritizing getting their moves in over match storytelling.

Now, Fightful Select has revealed that this real-life tension was subtly worked into Knight’s promo on SmackDown. During the segment, The Mega Star called McIntyre a “crier” and joked about “getting his stuff in.” Knight’s statement about it being okay to cry was reportedly “legitimate” and intended as a subtle dig at McIntyre.

Despite the behind-the-scenes reports, sources indicate that McIntyre and Knight were “fine working together” during their SmackDown match. While their in-ring encounter was described as “a little rough,” both men were professional, and there were “no issues” once the match concluded.

Backstage, WWE management was not concerned about the situation, as many saw it as an opportunity to incorporate real-life frustrations into an engaging storyline. McIntyre reportedly had “no problem” with Knight’s promo, and a source noted that while the news of their backstage tension leaking wasn’t ideal, both superstars handled it well and “played off of it effectively.”

With tensions seemingly settled, it remains to be seen if WWE will continue using their Royal Rumble drama as part of their ongoing storyline.