Backstage News On Drew McIntyre Return To WWE TV

Drew McIntyre’s WWE contract situation is still unknown, but it is becoming clearer that he will return to television in the near future.

McIntyre has received a lot of attention in the last month, following WrestleMania 39 not only because of his disappearance from television, but also because of his long-term future with the company.

McIntyre is said to be dissatisfied with his character’s creative direction. As previously reported, both parties are far apart on terms for a new contract, which is due to expire within a year.

Although it hasn’t been confirmed, there’s a good chance WWE will extend his contract to compensate for the time he’s been out with an injury, as he hasn’t been seen since WrestleMania 39, where he worked a triple threat match for the Intercontinental Title.

Concerning the rumors that he might appear at AEW all In at Wembley Stadium, his contract expires after the date of the event, preventing him from doing so.

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that figuring out creative for McIntyre is holding up his return. He’ll return once both parties have reached an agreement.

Meltzer wrote, “At this point, McIntyre’s return is basically more a creative issue regarding what they want, what he wants, and when they agree to it.”

It was added that “McIntyre, to the best of our knowledge, has not asked to leave, but they have not agreed to a new deal.”

McIntyre is the third top babyface on RAW, according to WWE’s internal roster.

