Top WWE star “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre has not been seen on WWE programming since his wild and brutal Hell in a Cell Matchup with CM Punk at Bad Blood. McIntyre was even required to receive 16 staples after he was hit with a toolbox on his head.

According to Fightful Select, McIntyre needs some time to heal and is actually in Europe visiting his family. There is no word yet on when McIntyre will return to television, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.