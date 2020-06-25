Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s Opponent For WWE SummerSlam

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda.com noted the following regarding the rumored main event for WWE Summerslam:

“There has been a lot of talk recently, a lot of it by Drew McIntyre himself as to whether or not Randy Orton could be the challenger come SummerSlam. The expectation is that the main event will be Brock Lesnar in a rematch against Drew McIntyre at Summerslam. That is what is pencilled in at the moment.”

In a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, McIntyre teased having a match with Orton at Summerslam:

“I think Orton is the one that has to happen. You know right now we’re in the position where we’re building a lot of people, including myself, and myself and Lashley together I think we’ll be able to help each other with MVP bring each other up, establishing each other as I’m on the rise establishing myself as Champion and what my legacy is going to be but someone like an Orton is someone who can make me work up, really learn from, he’s obviously an established name, people tune in saying hey there’s Randy Orton. If they’ve never seen me before or remember me from the past they’re gonna go ‘ooh who’s this guy?’ and he’s gonna help tell that story and really establish me as a top, top player. I think basically Randy Orton is my Joker.”