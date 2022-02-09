Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 38 Match, His Health and WWE Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Drew McIntyre returned at the WWE Royal Rumble, months earlier than expected, and he will now face Madcap Moss at WWE Elimination Chamber on February 19.

Word now is that McIntyre’s neck is still not 100% healthy, according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter. WWE has plans to keep McIntyre protected on The Road to WrestleMania 38.

It was noted that McIntyre will only work TV events, and will not be booked for non-televised live events while WWE keeps him on a lighter schedule so that he can continue putting extra effort into rehab.

McIntyre is expected to be good to go when WrestleMania arrives. It’s believed that McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin will be added to the WrestleMania card in the coming weeks.

McIntyre originally took some time off after WWE Day 1 to deal with injuries that had been nagging him. He saw doctors in Pittsburgh, but focused on his rehab and put extra effort into his daily training, and then returned months earlier than expected at the Royal Rumble.

