Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 38 Special Entrance Being Cut

Drew McIntyre reportedly made the call to nix his special WrestleMania Saturday entrance.

It was reported earlier that McIntyre’s special entrance, which was to include a group of men and women called the Kilted Warriors, was nixed from the show due to timing issues. However, a new report from Fightful Select notes that McIntyre actually made the call to nix the planned entrance.

It was noted that McIntyre “didn’t feel like the additions didn’t enhance the entrance” and word is that he wanted to connect to the crowd more than he wanted an over-the-top entrance.

Furthermore, it was also reported that the people brought in for the entrance were still paid. As seen in the social media posts below, the members of the group revealed that they still got to use their all access passes while at AT&T Stadium.

While Night One of WrestleMania 38 was short on time, McIntyre’s entrance being cut was not a part of that.

McIntyre defeated Happy Baron Corbin at WrestleMania Saturday, likely ending the lengthy feud with Corbin and Madcap Moss. You can see footage from the match below:

I was bummed about not being able to perform tonight. But @WWE was so accommodating. Got to meet so many amazing people. But meeting @RheaRipley_WWE was by far the highlight. Such an amazing women and such a talent. She was so kind. Thank you and hope to meet you again. 🤙🏻 pic.twitter.com/UEfrJJAPZ1 — Sean Stark (@MourningStark) April 3, 2022