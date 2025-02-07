Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Future And WrestleMania Plans

Drew McIntyre has been a major talking point following the WWE Royal Rumble, where he reportedly expressed frustration over a wrestler prioritizing big moves over match storytelling. PWInsider.com previously reported that McIntyre’s elimination was originally planned to happen before Logan Paul’s entrance, following a face-off with Damian Priest. The intended sequence involved McIntyre teasing an elimination of Jey Uso before being thrown out by Priest to set up their WrestleMania feud. However, timing issues caused the plans to go off track.

It has since been revealed that the wrestler McIntyre was frustrated with was LA Knight, whose in-ring actions allegedly contributed to the timing misalignment.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, McIntyre is now headed to SmackDown, where he is expected to feud with Priest. Meltzer also noted that WWE still has plans to build toward Cody Rhodes vs. McIntyre, a match that was originally scheduled for 2023 before Rhodes’ championship trajectory changed.

McIntyre was absent from Monday Night Raw, and his status for SmackDown remains uncertain. However, with WrestleMania 41 approaching, his next move will be closely watched.