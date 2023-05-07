Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s WWE Status, Reportedly Open To Non-WWE Future, More

Drew McIntyre is said to be open to exploring options outside of WWE.

As PWMania.com previously reported, McIntyre’s WWE contract expires later this year, and as of last word, the two sides had not reached an agreement on a new contract, while McIntyre previously stated that he will not make a decision until later this year, closer to the expiration date. It has also been reported that McIntyre is dissatisfied with WWE for a variety of reasons, but his current hiatus has nothing to do with his contract or reported dissatisfaction. McIntyre has been MIA since his match with Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39. He missed the post-WrestleMania SmackDown due to a health issue, but it was later revealed that he worked WrestleMania while injured. There is still no word on the severity of the injury or when it occurred, but it was reported just this week that McIntyre will be out of work for a few weeks.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that McIntyre’s WWE contract will expire in early 2024, not later this year. Although no specific date was given, it was stated that the deal would be up well before WrestleMania 40 in early April.

It was also stated that McIntyre was planning on this being his final WrestleMania, which is consistent with a new Wrestling Observer report that stated “McIntyre right now is working with the idea there’s a good chance he’s finishing up” with the company. While it has been reported that McIntyre is considering leaving WWE, word is that he doesn’t know.

If the two sides cannot reach an agreement on a new contract, McIntyre is said to be open to exploring options outside of WWE, while leaving the door open for a return in the future. AEW, NJPW, and Impact Wrestling are all likely to be interested in the veteran pro wrestler.

McIntyre has previously stated that he is dissatisfied with WWE for a variety of reasons, which can be found at this link. Aside from that, the two parties were said to be “not close on money,” despite the fact that the contract’s expiration date is still months away. According to the new report, McIntyre has been frustrated, and there have been several instances where he and WWE have not been on the same page. McIntyre, who, like most top stars, is usually informed about WWE Draft plans ahead of time, was one of several talents left in the dark until he was announced as a RAW Superstar during last Friday’s SmackDown as the 2nd pick of the 3rd round on Night 1. Furthermore, it was claimed that McIntyre and WWE officials had several perceived miscommunications over the years.

Following the WWE Draft, it was speculated that McIntyre would turn heel because WWE was in need of new main event heels for the red brand. According to sources close to the situation, there have been internal pitches for The Scottish Warrior to eventually return as a heel; however, sources expect McIntyre to at least push back and ensure that a heel turn would make creative sense.

McIntyre has been adamant to not make drastic creative changes unless they make sense. When the situation calls for it, he is said to be very hands-on with his creative plans.

McIntyre was working banged up and injured, and he had a few injuries that needed to be taken care of. McIntyre was clear that he wanted to work with Sheamus and defeat GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39.

According to recent reports, McIntyre’s return to WWE TV is still a few weeks away. McIntyre’s absence is health-related, not contract-related, according to multiple sources.

