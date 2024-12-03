Backstage News On Drew McIntyre’s WWE TV Return

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre made a surprising return to Raw this, hitting Sami Zayn in the show’s last segment.

Last week, PWInsider.com reported that WWE creative were contemplating McIntyre’s comeback, but it was not expected to happen so soon. The belief backstage is that Bronson Reed’s injury at Survivor Series pushed McIntyre’s return date up a few weeks.

McIntyre had been set for WWE’s holiday week live events, including Madison Square Garden, so he would have returned to the ring soon enough regardless. However, since his return this week, he is now directly involved in WWE storylines.

It’s unclear what McIntyre’s plans are now that he’s back, but his attack on Zayn shows he’s involved in the ongoing drama with The Bloodline.