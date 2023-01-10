Backstage News on Edge and Beth Phoenix’s WWE Return, Possible Match Plans

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix may be making a comeback in WWE storylines soon.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Edge is scheduled to appear at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and possibly WrestleMania 39 in 2023 as of late November 2022. Edge has been on hiatus, but the plan was for him to wrestle Finn Balor again, likely at the Royal Rumble, to continue their long-running feud. Furthermore, prior to the Survivor Series in November, the plan was for Edge vs. Balor at The Rumble to take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure. Edge’s contract with limited dates contributed to the rivalry’s spread.

Edge and Phoenix are also scheduled for the Elimination Chamber in February, according to reports. As of November, the plan was for Edge and Phoenix to face Balor and Rhea Ripley at Elimination Chamber. If the match takes place, it will be Edge and Phoenix’s first tag team match since their 2022 Royal Rumble victory over The Miz and Maryse.

There has been no word on whether Edge vs. Balor is still scheduled for Hell In a Cell at The Rumble, or if Edge and Phoenix vs. Balor and Ripley is still scheduled for Elimination Chamber. It should be noted that several of the plans that were on the books have been moved, changed, or pulled entirely, as is always possible. These matches aren’t official until WWE makes the announcement.

Edge hasn’t been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8, which came after months of feuding with The Judgment Day, and his April 22 RAW homecoming, where he defeated Damian Priest. He was kicked out of the faction in June. After defeating Priest in Toronto, Edge teamed with Rey Mysterio to defeat Priest and Balor at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3. He defeated Dominik Mysterio on RAW on September 12 by DQ, and the Extreme Rules match took place on October 8. Following that defeat, Rhea Ripley hit Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To while her husband was forced to watch. Edge finished the segment by tending to Phoenix, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Edge’s WWE contract may be up for renewal soon, according to recent reports.