Backstage News On Edge vs. Randy Orton, Rumored WWE Title Design Changes

– As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE reportedly taped content for next Sunday’s Backlash PPV prior to the NXT Takeover: In Your House event.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Edge vs. Randy Orton was taped in advance so the two of them would be able to have the best match possible. Meltzer noted the following regarding what he heard about the match:

“I heard a lot of selling. It’s really long — I think really long. That’s the idea to not to swerve you on the greatest match ever by making you mad when they have a terrible match. It was very much to do the best match that they possibly could.”

– WWE is making some title design changes, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.com. The NXT World Title’s “new look has the same design, but is bigger in size.” The WWE U.S. Title is reportedly getting a new design although this has been an ongoing rumor for months.