Backstage News On Edge And WWE Changing The Universal Title Match At WrestleMania 37

As noted, WWE reportedly has plans to add Daniel Bryan to the WrestleMania 37 match between Edge and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. This is why Edge turned heel in Sunday’s WWE Fastlane main event, which saw Reign retain the title over Bryan. WWE has not confirmed the Triple Threat as of this writing, but the change could be made official during tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

In an update, it was noted by one source close to the situation that the issue of Edge’s age, not so much the number but the look of his age, was a concerning point that led to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon making the decision on changing the match, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The source noted that the 47 year old Edge “was looking older each week” on WWE TV since returning in January.

However, despite the reported issue of Edge’s appearance, it was said that the match is being changed because Vince just wants to shake-up the plans.

Vince reportedly wanted a number of WrestleMania plans changed, including Edge vs. Reigns. As noted before, there were several suggestions made by numerous people, but most were said to be bad ideas. The one idea eventually greenlit, which everyone agreed to, was Bryan being added to the mat. The feeling then was that Bryan would be the babyface.