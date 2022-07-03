Backstage News on Edge’s WWE Return and Money in the Bank’s Mysterious Vignette

According to reports, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will make a comeback in the new teaser promo that aired at WWE Money In the Bank.

We previously mentioned how WWE aired the promo that included references to The Hardys, The Dudleys, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and other WWE Hall of Famers. Wrestlevotes then pointed out that viewers shouldn’t get “overly excited” about what the teaser is teasing. The video was not explicitly linked to WWE 2K23, but that comment raised speculation that it might be.

There are now conflicting reports regarding the objective of the video, as Fightful Select claims that the teaser is supposed to represent Edge and his comeback.

It was observed that the crosses in the video were a reference to Christian Cage, a current member of AEW, who was Edge’s previous tag team partner. The other references to individuals like Angle and The Dudleys are connected to Edge and some of his biggest feuds.

Since being booted from The Judgment Day on June 6 RAW by Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and their newest member, Finn Balor, Edge has not been seen on WWE TV. After the beating that night, Edge was carried from the ring on a stretcher, and the storyline update from WWE stated that he was transferred to a nearby hospital with head injuries. Later that week, during WWE’s The Bump, there was another update on Edge’s injury storyline. It stated that Edge had a non-displaced orbital floor fracture, which was discovered when he had orbital CT scans at a hospital.

Edge’s return to action had no set timetable, although it was said that he was expected to make his comeback as a babyface. Edge was reportedly opposed to the plans for The Judgment Day changing, as was reported at this link.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more. You can check out the new vignette below: