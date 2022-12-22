Backstage News on Edge’s WWE Status

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is reportedly working on a contract with limited dates.

Edge hasn’t been seen since losing the “I Quit” match to Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8, which came after months of feuding with The Judgment Day, and his April 22 homecoming, where he defeated Damian Priest. He was kicked out of the faction in June. According to a new report from Fightful Select, Edge has only appeared on occasion since leaving the group due to a contract with limited dates.

WWE aired teaser vignettes for The Rated R Superstar earlier this summer, and word from a WWE higher-up is that the promos aired to “buy some weeks” on TV before Edge’s return, and to give them a little more time to build to some important matches later in the year, as happened with the Balor and Priest matches.

Edge was reportedly signed to a three-year contract in 2020, with 25 appearances and 5 matches per year. Edge worked 10 matches in 2021 and has already competed in 9 matches this year, so this was either incorrect or amended.

There’s no word on when Edge’s contract will expire or how many appearances he has left on his current deal. If the terms reported in 2020 were correct, the deal could be up and running soon, assuming it wasn’t frozen due to injury. Edge has recently discussed retirement, but there has been no word on his immediate plans.

After defeating Priest in Toronto, Edge teamed with Rey Mysterio to defeat Priest and Balor at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3. He defeated Dominik Mysterio on RAW on September 12 by DQ, and the Extreme Rules match took place on October 8. Following that defeat, Rhea Ripley hit WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix with a Con-Chair-To while her husband was forced to watch. Edge finished the segment by tending to Phoenix, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Edge vs. Balor is expected to take place at the WWE Royal Rumble in January.