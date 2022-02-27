Backstage News On Elias’ WWE Status

Back in August of 2021, WWE started airing vignettes that teased a change in the character of Elias. However, the videos stopping airing and Elias hasn’t appeared on television since. Elias hasn’t wrestled since the July 19th 2021 edition of WWE RAW.

It was reported in December that Elias was spotted backstage with a clean shave and shorter hair. He never made a return to television, but is still on the roster.

Elias is in “creative purgatory” right now, according to Ringsidenews. In fact, his name isn’t coming up at all.

A tenured member of the WWE creative team said, “I don’t remember the last time his name came up. It’s been so long.” Reports suggest that WWE aren’t even batting around ideas about Elias at this point.

Elias was literally burying his old persona the last time fans saw him.

As of this writing, fans are still waiting for that to happen and it might take far longer than anyone anticipated.

Elias is in the WWE2K22 game and a graphic showed him with different ring gear which was apparently part of his rebranding. It was previously reported that Vince McMahon did not like the change.