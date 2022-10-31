Backstage News on Emma’s (Tenille Dashwood) WWE Status

Emma (Tenille Dashwood) has returned to WWE full-time.

On Friday’s SmackDown episode, she rejoined the company by accepting WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey’s open challenge.

You can read Emma’s heartfelt statement regarding her return by clicking here. Emma has also been added to the roster page on WWE.com.

Emma “was signed to a WWE contract. That wasn’t a one-time deal and she’s scheduled for the Smackdown roster,” according to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Daily Update report.

She had previously worked for WWE from 2011 to 2017. She performed under her real name, Tenille Dashwood, in a number of promotions including Impact Wrestling before returning to the WWE. Emma made her last Impact appearance for the company on a July 14 episode of their flagship show.