Backstage News On Eric Young Being Granted His Release From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Eric Young returned to Impact Wrestling to team up with Scott D’Amore at Slammiversary.

Young has been under contract with WWE since 2022. According to Fightful Select, Young discussed a return to the ring with Triple H last year. Young has stated in interviews that he felt he had a lot more to offer as a wrestler than as a backstage worker, and he has expressed concerns about working for Vince McMahon. He also mentioned WWE’s “broken” system, but this was before McMahon stepped down last year. Young was brought back last November with Triple H running creative, but he never did anything noteworthy on TV and asked for his release just months later.

Young requested to be let go in April 2023, according to Fightful. His 90-day non-compete period expired last week, allowing him to appear at Slammiversary. According to WWE sources, Young did not want to work under Vince McMahon after returning to the company in an official capacity.

Young stated that he did not want to work for McMahon for moral, creative, or personal reasons. Many of you will recall that Young’s previous stint on the main roster was underwhelming, owing to McMahon’s lack of interest in the Sanity faction.