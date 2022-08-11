Backstage News on Erick Redbeard’s AEW Status

Erick Redbeard (also known as Erick Rowan), a former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion, reportedly has not signed a full-time deal with AEW.

Redbeard was backstage at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the Quake By The Lake episode of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday. Despite his return to the AEW ring in a match for Rampage, he has not signed a new full-time contract with the company, according to Fightful Select.

Redbeard does have a great relationship with AEW officials, it was noted. He is from the Minneapolis area.

On Friday’s Quake By The Lake episode of AEW Rampage, The Gunn Club will face Redbeard and Danhausen, billed as Beardhausen. Full spoilers for the match, which was taped on Wednesday night in Minneapolis, can be found here.

After being fired from WWE in 2020, Redbeard continues to work the independent circuit. On December 30, 2020, he made a surprise appearance at the AEW Brodie Lee Celebration of Life event. He later made his AEW in-ring debut at Revolution in March, joining forces with Penta Oscuro and the current AEW All-Atlantic Champion PAC for a six-man defeat to House of Black.

